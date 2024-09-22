Karoon Energy Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, indicating the purchase of an additional 850,970 fully paid ordinary shares on the previous day. This forms part of their ongoing buy-back initiative, with a total of 20,623,803 shares acquired prior to the latest transaction. The announcement was made on September 23, 2024, continuing the company’s efforts to reduce outstanding shares in the market.

