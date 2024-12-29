Karoon Energy Begins Drilling at Who Dat West

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced the commencement of drilling at the Who Dat West exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico, targeting significant Upper Miocene reservoir prospects. The well, operated by LLOG, aims to reach a depth of 7,150 meters and holds an estimated 21.6 MMboe in net prospective resources for Karoon. The drilling is expected to take approximately 50 days, with Karoon holding a 35% interest in the project.

