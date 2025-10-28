Karolinska Development Invests in BOOST Pharma’s Pioneering Therapy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Karolinska Development AB ( (SE:KDEV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Karolinska Development AB has invested SEK 7.5 million in BOOST Pharma to support the development of BT-101, a stem cell-based therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), towards Phase 3 clinical trials. This investment is part of a SEK 15 million convertible loan round, also involving Industrifonden, and aims to accelerate the clinical program following positive Phase 2 results, where BT-101 significantly reduced fracture rates in children with OI. This strategic move underscores Karolinska Development’s commitment to advancing transformative therapies and enhancing its industry positioning by supporting pioneering treatments.

More about Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is a Nordic life sciences investment company that focuses on identifying and investing in breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region. The company collaborates with leading universities and research institutes, including the Karolinska Institutet, to advance medical innovations into commercial products. It aims to make a difference in patients’ lives while providing attractive returns to shareholders, with a portfolio of eleven companies targeting innovative treatments for serious diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 285,371

Current Market Cap: SEK235.3M

For detailed information about KDEV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue