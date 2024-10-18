Karelian Diamonds Advances with Lahtojoki Project Approval

Karelian Diamond Resources (GB:KDR) has released an update.

Karelian Diamond Resources announced the finalization of mine boundaries for its Lahtojoki project in Finland, as the Land Court decision gains legal force with no appeals lodged. The court upheld the current mine boundaries and dismissed most compensation claims, while requiring the appellants to cover legal costs. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s diamond mining project.

