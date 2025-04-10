Kanzhun Ltd. Files Annual Report with SEC for Fiscal Year 2024

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A ( (HK:2076) ) has issued an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing is a regulatory requirement and provides detailed financial and operational information about the company. The announcement signifies Kanzhun’s compliance with international financial reporting standards and underscores its commitment to transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

Kanzhun Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is primarily involved in the technology sector. It is known for its operations in the recruitment industry, providing online recruitment services through its platform. The company is listed on both the Nasdaq Global Select Market and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, indicating a strong market presence in both the United States and Hong Kong.

