Kanzhun Ltd. Buys Back Shares for Employee Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. has reported the purchase of 940,922 Class A Ordinary Shares under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, which amounts to about 0.11% of the company’s total issued shares as of July 26, 2024. These shares, bought at an average price of US$6.90 each, are held in trust for the Scheme’s eligible participants. The company retains discretion over the number of shares to be awarded to participants, with none awarded as of the announcement date.

