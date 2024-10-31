Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 333,286 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme. The shares, representing approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, were acquired with the company’s internal resources at an average price of $7.49 per share. This move reflects Kanzhun’s ongoing commitment to its share scheme and its strategy to reward eligible participants.

