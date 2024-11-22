Kantone Holdings to Revise Articles for Better Communication

Kantone Holdings (HK:1059) has released an update.

Kantone Holdings Limited has announced plans to update its Articles of Association to align with Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s rules on electronic communication with shareholders. The proposed changes will be voted on at the upcoming annual general meeting. This move aims to enhance the company’s communication efficiency with its investors.

