Kaneko Seeds Reports Growth and Positive Outlook for 2026

Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1376) ) has issued an announcement.

Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in its financial performance for the year ended May 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 4.7% and operating profit by 2.2% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecast for continued growth in the next fiscal year, projecting a 3.1% increase in net sales and a significant 25.7% rise in operating profit, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders and reinforcing its position in the agricultural industry.

More about Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd.

Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd. operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and distribution of seeds. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in seed production, catering primarily to the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen16.18B

