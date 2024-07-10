Kaneko Seeds Announces Downturn in 2024 Results

Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd. (JP:1376) has released an update.

Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd. reported a downturn in their 2024 financial results, with operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreasing by 17.2%, 17.9%, and 17.4% respectively compared to the previous year. Despite a slight dip in net sales of 0.9%, the company saw a 6.8% increase in comprehensive income. Notably, the company’s financial position strengthened with total assets rising to 48,682 million yen and a capital adequacy ratio of 50.2%.

For further insights into JP:1376 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.