Kandi Technologies Reveals Leadership Shuffle

Kandi Technologies (KNDI) has released an update.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors and executive team, with Mr. Xiaoming Hu stepping down as Chairman but remaining involved as a Director, Dr. Xueqin Dong taking over as Chairman, and Mr. Feng Chen appointed as the new CEO. These strategic changes, effective October 6, 2024, aim to enhance the company’s growth and shareholder value, particularly in the all-electric off-road vehicle market. In addition, Kandi revealed plans to unveil new strategic initiatives in the near future to further drive innovation and market expansion.

