Kambi Group Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Kambi Group plc Class B ( (KMBIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kambi Group plc Class B presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kambi Group plc is a leading provider of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators, offering a range of products including Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+. The company operates in the gaming industry with a focus on delivering innovative betting solutions globally.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Kambi Group plc reported a revenue decline of 13.1% to €37.4 million compared to the same period last year. The company also announced several strategic partnerships and acquisitions aimed at expanding its market presence and product offerings.

Key financial metrics showed a decrease in adjusted EBITA to €3.4 million, reflecting a margin of 9.0%. Operating profit also fell to €1.6 million, with a margin of 4.3%. Despite these declines, the company maintained a strong cash flow of €6.1 million for the quarter. Kambi’s strategic moves included signing new partnerships and acquiring a player account management platform, which are expected to open new opportunities in the U.S. market, particularly in Nevada.

Looking forward, Kambi Group plc anticipates a full-year adjusted EBITA of around €17.0 million, adjusting its previous guidance due to factors such as foreign exchange impacts and slower market developments in Brazil. The company remains focused on cost efficiency and strategic growth initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue