Kamada Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Kamada Ltd ( (KMDA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kamada Ltd presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kamada Ltd. is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in specialty plasma-derived therapies, focusing on rare and serious conditions. The company is recognized for its diverse portfolio of FDA-approved products and its strategic emphasis on growth through product development and business expansion.

In its latest earnings report, Kamada Ltd. announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025, with significant year-over-year growth in profitability. The company reported third-quarter revenues of $47.0 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million, up 34%. For the nine-month period, revenues reached $135.8 million, an 11% rise, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 35% to $34.2 million.

Key highlights include a strong cash flow from operations, generating $17.9 million in the first nine months, and maintaining a solid cash position of $72.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Kamada’s growth was driven by increased sales of its products, particularly GLASSIA® and VARIZIG®, and strategic investments in its plasma collection operations. The company also received FDA approval for its Houston plasma collection facility, enhancing its capacity to meet growing demand.

Looking ahead, Kamada reaffirms its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $178 million to $182 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $44 million. The company remains focused on advancing its business development initiatives and leveraging its financial strength to sustain long-term, double-digit profitable growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue