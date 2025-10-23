Kamada Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting for December 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kamada ( (IL:KMDA) ) has shared an announcement.

Kamada Ltd. announced it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 10, 2025, in Rehovot, Israel. The meeting will address several key proposals, including the re-election of board members, approval of options for the CEO, amendments to the compensation policy, and changes to the Articles of Association to enhance indemnification and insurance for directors and officers. Additionally, the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer as independent auditors will be ratified. These decisions are crucial for maintaining corporate governance and ensuring compliance with Israeli laws, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s operational framework.

Kamada Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and marketing of specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. The company is based in Rehovot, Israel, and is known for its innovative treatments for rare and serious conditions.

