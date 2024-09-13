Kalray SA Prepares to Unveil Mid-Year Financial Results

Kalray SA (FR:ALKAL) has released an update.

Kalray SA has announced that its 2024 half-year results will be released on September 19, 2024, with a subsequent review of the company’s results, strategy, and outlook, including the end of exclusive negotiations with Pliops. A financial community meeting with a Q&A session is scheduled for the following day. Kalray, known for its data acceleration technologies, is backed by major investors and committed to delivering innovative solutions.

