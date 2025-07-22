Kali Metals Unveils New High-Grade Gold Prospect at Marble Bar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kali Metals Limited ( (AU:KM1) ) has shared an announcement.

Kali Metals Limited has identified a new high-grade gold prospect named the ‘Churchill Gold Prospect’ at its Marble Bar Project in Western Australia. This discovery, along with impressive rock-chip results from the nearby Tiger and Sherman Gold Prospects, extends the cumulative length of gold-bearing zones to approximately 3 kilometers. With reconnaissance completed and heritage clearance secured, the company is preparing for its first-ever drilling program at the site. This development marks a significant milestone for Kali Metals, enhancing the project’s drill-testing potential and reinforcing confidence in the area’s prospectivity.

Kali Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in gold exploration, with a significant project located in the eastern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

