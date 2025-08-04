Kali Metals Resumes Soil Sampling at Higginsville Lithium Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kali Metals Limited ( (AU:KM1) ) has shared an announcement.

Kali Metals Limited has recommenced soil sampling at its Higginsville Lithium Project in Western Australia, aiming to identify new drill-ready lithium targets across a 150 square kilometer area. The campaign involves collecting approximately 7,400 samples over a three-month period, with the assistance of Gyro Drilling Australia and Resource Potentials. This initiative is part of Kali’s broader strategy to leverage the region’s rich lithium resources, which include several producing mines and advanced prospects, thereby strengthening its position in the lithium exploration sector.

More about Kali Metals Limited

Kali Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium projects. The company is engaged in identifying and developing lithium targets, with a significant market focus on lithium-rich regions in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 125,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on KM1 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

