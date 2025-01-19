Kali Metals Issues 1.2 Million Performance Rights

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Kali Metals Limited ( (AU:KM1) ) has shared an announcement.

Kali Metals Limited announced the issuance of 1,200,000 performance rights as part of its unquoted securities. This issuance, dated January 9, 2025, is a part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain talent by aligning employee interests with company performance.

More about Kali Metals Limited

Kali Metals Limited operates in the metal industry, focusing on the development and issuance of performance rights as part of employee incentive schemes. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code KM1.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 147,670

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

