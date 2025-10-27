Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Issues New Shares to Strengthen Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited ( (AU:KAL) ) is now available.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 550,000 fully paid ordinary shares, as per the Appendix 2A lodged with ASX. This move, conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001, indicates the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and suggests a strategic effort to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is based in West Perth, Australia, and is involved in the extraction and processing of gold, catering primarily to the gold market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,409,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.84M

