Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Addresses Administrative Oversight in Compliance Filing

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited ( (AU:KAL) ) has issued an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited announced the lodgement of Appendix 3Y forms due to the expiration and non-exercise of options by directors. An administrative error delayed the submission, but the company assures stakeholders that it has robust reporting practices in place and considers this an isolated incident. This announcement underscores KalGold’s commitment to compliance and transparency, reinforcing its position in the gold mining industry and maintaining stakeholder confidence.

More about Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (KalGold) is an ASX-listed resources company specializing in low-cost gold discovery. The company boasts a significant portfolio of projects in Western Australia, with a total gold resource exceeding 214,000 ounces. KalGold focuses on defining shallow, potentially open-pittable gold resources at minimal costs, with major projects including the Pinjin Project in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and the Bulong Taurus Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Average Trading Volume: 972,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.27M

