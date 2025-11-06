Kakaku.com Revises Active Account Figures for Kyujin Box

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kakaku ( (JP:2371) ) has shared an update.

Kakaku.com, Inc. announced a correction to its second-quarter fiscal results presentation, specifically regarding the number of active accounts for its Kyujin Box service. The correction adjusted the reported figure from 14,500 to 13,800 active client accounts, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 56.8% instead of the previously stated 64.8%. This adjustment may influence stakeholders’ perception of the company’s growth metrics.

Kakaku.com, Inc. operates in the online services industry, primarily focusing on providing price comparison and job listing services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for platforms like Kyujin Box, which is a job listing service.

Average Trading Volume: 872,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen541.4B

