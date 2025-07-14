Kajima Corporation Completes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kajima ( (JP:1812) ) just unveiled an update.

Kajima Corporation has completed the acquisition of its own shares, buying 830,700 shares at a total cost of 3,134,900,100 yen. This move, executed through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is part of a larger strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 9,000,000 shares, enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1812) stock is a Buy with a Yen3350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kajima stock, see the JP:1812 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kajima

Kajima Corporation is a prominent player in the construction industry, focusing on infrastructure development and building projects. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime and Nagoya Premier stock exchanges.

YTD Price Performance: 32.01%

Average Trading Volume: 1,657,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1814.6B

See more data about 1812 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

