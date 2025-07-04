Kajima Corporation Acquires Own Shares to Boost Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kajima Corporation announced the acquisition of 2,691,000 of its own shares in June 2025, as part of a broader strategy to buy back up to 9,000,000 shares by September 30, 2025. This move, executed through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflects Kajima’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Kajima Corporation operates in the construction industry, providing a wide range of services including building construction, civil engineering, and real estate development. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime and Nagoya Premier stock exchanges, indicating a strong market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,750,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1833.5B

