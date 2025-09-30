Kajaria Ceramics Limited Concludes Successful 39th AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kajaria Ceramics Limited ( (IN:KAJARIACER) ) is now available.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited held its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025, via video conferencing, where key resolutions were passed. The AGM approved the appointment of M/s Chandrasekaran Associates as the Secretarial Auditors for five years, and various resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements and the declaration of a final dividend, were passed with significant majorities.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited is a leading company in the tile industry, known as India’s No.1 tile company. It specializes in the production and distribution of ceramic tiles, catering to a broad market with a focus on quality and innovation.

