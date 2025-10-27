Kaiser Aluminum Announces $500M Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation announced its plan to offer $500 million in senior notes due 2034 through a private transaction exempt from the Securities Act of 1933 registration requirements. The proceeds, along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility or cash on hand, are intended to redeem all outstanding amounts of its 4.625% senior notes due 2028. The offering’s completion is subject to market conditions, and the company has provided a conditional notice to redeem the 2028 notes on November 6, 2025, contingent on the successful issuance of the new debt securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (KALU) stock is a Buy with a $107.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kaiser Aluminum stock, see the KALU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KALU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KALU is a Outperform.

Kaiser Aluminum’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and a positive earnings call outlook. Financial performance shows improvement but is offset by high leverage and cash flow concerns. Valuation is reasonable but not exceptionally attractive.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The company serves global customers with engineered solutions for aerospace, high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications. Founded in 1946, Kaiser Aluminum is included in the Russell 2000 and S&P Small Cap 600 indices.

Average Trading Volume: 125,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.55B

