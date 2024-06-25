Kaisa Group Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1638) has released an update.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. reports unanimous shareholder support during its Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by overwhelming majority votes. Key resolutions include the adoption of financial statements, election and remuneration of directors, and the reappointment of auditors. Shareholders also approved general mandates for the directors to manage the company’s shares, including buy-backs and the issuance of new shares.

