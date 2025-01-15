Kainos Group plc Executes Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Kainos Group plc ( (GB:KNOS) ) has issued an update.

Kainos Group plc has announced the repurchase of 21,785 of its own ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, as part of a buyback programme initiated in November 2024. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 741.00 to 753.00 pence and will be cancelled, potentially impacting the company’s share capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

More about Kainos Group plc

YTD Price Performance: -8.53%

Average Trading Volume: 353,157

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £938.3M

