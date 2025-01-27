Kainos Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Kainos Group plc ( (GB:KNOS) ) has shared an announcement.

Kainos Group plc, a company known for its digital services and software solutions, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 35,689 of its ordinary shares. The shares were bought back at prices ranging from 775 to 804 pence, with the intention to cancel them, as part of a previously announced buyback program. This move may impact the company’s share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Kainos Group plc

YTD Price Performance: -0.49%

Average Trading Volume: 345,174

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.01B

