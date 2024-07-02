Kainos Group Awards Shares to Employees

Kainos Group plc (GB:KNOS) has released an update.

Kainos Group plc has announced that share options were granted to all staff, including executive directors and executive managers, under the company’s SAYE Plan. The transaction involved options over ordinary shares with an exercise price of £9.39 for 575 shares, conducted outside a trading venue on July 1, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to involve its employees in its financial success and growth.

