Kaili Resources Limited Appoints New Director

The latest update is out from Kaili Resources Limited ( (AU:KLR) ).

Kaili Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Patrick W V M Sam Yue as a new director, effective from August 6, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Mr. Sam Yue currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh start in his role without pre-existing financial ties.

More about Kaili Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$884.4K

