Kaili Resources Announces Director Departure

Kaili Resources Limited ( (AU:KLR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kaili Resources Limited has announced a change in its board of directors. Jianlin Yang has ceased to be a director of the company as of August 5, 2025. The announcement indicates that Jianlin Yang did not hold any securities or interests in the company at the time of departure, suggesting a straightforward transition without immediate financial implications for the company or its stakeholders.

Kaili Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$884.4K

