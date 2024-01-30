Kadant Inc Discusses KWS Acquisition in Upcoming Webcast

Kadant Inc (KAI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Kadant Inc. will host a webcast and conference call on January 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. eastern time to discuss its acquisition of KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd. An investor presentation detailing the acquisition will be available on Kadant’s website and as part of a Current Report on Form 8-K. The report contains forward-looking statements about the acquisition’s expected benefits and future performance of both companies, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. These statements are not considered filed under securities laws and are only projections as of the report’s date.

