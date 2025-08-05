K2 F&B Holdings Implements Remedial Actions for Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

K2 F&B Holdings Limited ( (HK:2108) ) has shared an update.

K2 F&B Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a series of remedial actions following a discloseable transaction related to the disposal of property. These measures aim to ensure compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules and involve training for directors, maintaining detailed transaction records, and centralizing reporting procedures. The company expects to fully implement these measures by the end of August 2025 to enhance internal processes and prevent similar incidents in the future.

K2 F&B Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 100,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$162.4M

