K & P International Reports Reduced Losses Amid Revenue Decline

K & P International Holdings Limited announced its consolidated audited results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue from HK$185.8 million in 2023 to HK$176.4 million in 2024, with a gross profit increase from HK$25.6 million to HK$36.3 million. Despite the improved gross profit, the company faced a net loss of HK$9.1 million, a reduction from a HK$26.1 million loss in the previous year. The comprehensive loss for the year, including revaluation deficits and exchange differences, amounted to HK$17.3 million. These results reflect ongoing challenges in the company’s financial performance, impacting stakeholders’ outlook.

K & P International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 675. The company operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing and distributing electronic components and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 55,333

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$120.2M

