K.H. Group Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1557) ) has issued an announcement.

K.H. Group Holdings Limited has announced the scheduling of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 11, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize the board to allot and issue shares, subject to certain conditions, which may impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 33,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$76.8M

