K-Fast Holding AB to Present Interim Report for H1 2025

An update from K-Fast Holding AB Class B ( ($SE:KFAST.B) ) is now available.

K-Fast Holding AB is set to release its interim report for the first half of 2025 on July 22nd, which will be presented by the CEO and CFO in a pre-recorded audio cast. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, reflecting its strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiency and expanding its market presence in the Öresund region.

More about K-Fast Holding AB Class B

K-Fast Holding AB, known as K-Fastigheter, operates in the construction and property management industry in Sweden. The company focuses on delivering cost-efficient housing solutions through its in-house developed concept houses and provides complete frame solutions via its subsidiary K-Prefab. K-Fastigheter also manages a significant property portfolio with a focus on housing and holds a majority stake in Brinova Fastigheter AB, a leading property company in southern Sweden.

Average Trading Volume: 210,336

Current Market Cap: SEK3.07B

