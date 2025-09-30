K-Fast Holding AB Appoints New Head of IR and Communications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

K-Fast Holding AB Class B ( ($SE:KFAST.B) ) has provided an announcement.

K-Fast Holding AB has appointed Anders Antonsson as the new Head of IR and Communications, effective October 1, 2025. Antonsson, who has previous experience with the company, will replace Johan Hammarqvist, who has contributed significantly to the company’s business plan development and recent changes. This leadership change is expected to support K-Fastigheter’s ongoing strategic initiatives and strengthen its communication efforts.

K-Fast Holding AB, known as K-Fastigheter, operates in the construction and property management industry. The company focuses on delivering cost-efficient homes through its three in-house developed concept houses and provides complete frame solutions via its subsidiary K-Prefab. K-Fastigheter also manages a property portfolio with a focus on housing and holds a significant stake in Brinova Fastigheter AB, a leading property company in southern Sweden. K-Fastigheter’s B shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

