Jyske Bank Initiates Share Repurchase Programme

Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ) has provided an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced a share repurchase programme, which began on 26 February 2025 and will continue until 30 January 2026, with a total value of up to DKK 2.25 billion. The programme is structured in compliance with EU regulations, and as of the latest transactions, Jyske Bank has acquired 1,490,693 shares, representing 2.42% of its share capital. This move is likely to impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value and consolidating ownership.

