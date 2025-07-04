Juventus Secures Jonathan David with Long-term Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Juventus Football Club Spa ( (IT:JUVE) ) has issued an update.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. has finalized a sports performance contract with player Jonathan Christian David, involving accessory charges of €12.5 million payable over three years. This strategic move, securing David until 2030, is expected to enhance Juventus’s competitive position in the football industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:JUVE) stock is a Hold with a EUR2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Juventus Football Club Spa stock, see the IT:JUVE Stock Forecast page.

More about Juventus Football Club Spa

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates in the sports industry, primarily focusing on professional football. The company is known for managing and operating a top-tier football team in Italy, participating in national and international competitions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,493,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €1.14B

See more data about JUVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue