Juventus Secures Additional €15 Million from EXOR for Capital Increase

Juventus Football Club Spa ( (IT:JUVE) ) just unveiled an update.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announced that its majority shareholder, EXOR N.V., has made a second payment of €15 million towards a future capital increase. This financial move aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Juventus Football Club Spa

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. is a prominent entity in the sports industry, primarily known for its professional football team. The company operates in the sports entertainment sector, focusing on football matches, merchandise, and related services, with a significant market presence in Italy and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 1,527,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.19B

