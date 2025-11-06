Jushi Holdings Inc. Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Jushi Holdings Inc ((TSE:JUSH)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of Jushi Holdings Inc. painted a mixed picture of the company’s financial health and operational strides. While there was a notable revenue growth and operational improvements, challenges such as increased net loss and price compression issues tempered the overall positive sentiment. Additionally, regulatory uncertainties continue to pose hurdles for market expansions.

Revenue Growth and Profitability

Jushi Holdings Inc. reported a revenue increase to $65.7 million, marking a year-over-year growth of $4.1 million. The gross profit for the third quarter was $30.7 million, which represents 46.7% of the revenue, showcasing an improvement from previous periods. The adjusted EBITDA also saw an increase to $12.8 million, up from $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Operational Enhancements

The company has made significant operational improvements, particularly in cultivation. Yields have increased to 84 grams per square foot, a 13% rise year-over-year, and potency levels have averaged 27% THCa, surpassing the 2025 target by 10.5%.

Retail and Wholesale Expansion

Jushi expanded its retail presence with the addition of 8 new stores by the end of the year. The wholesale revenue also increased by $1.3 million sequentially. Ohio emerged as a strong market with a 2.4x increase in cannabis sales year-over-year.

Strategic Investments

Investments in high-return projects, especially in grower-processor facilities in Pennsylvania and Virginia, are bolstering Jushi’s supply chain for both medical and adult use, strengthening its market position.

Net Loss Increase

Despite revenue growth, Jushi reported a net loss of $23.7 million, up from $16 million in the previous year, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

Price Compression Challenges

Price compression remains a significant challenge across markets, impacting profitability despite operational enhancements and increased sales.

Regulatory Hurdles

Regulatory uncertainties, such as Pennsylvania’s budget standstill affecting cannabis regulation progress, pose challenges for Jushi’s future market expansions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its forward-looking guidance, Jushi Holdings Inc. provided several key financial metrics and operational insights. The company reported a sequential revenue increase of $0.6 million and a $4.1 million year-over-year growth. Retail revenue saw a $3.3 million year-over-year increase, driven by strong performances in Ohio and Virginia. Despite a net loss of $23.7 million, cash flows from operations improved significantly to $6.1 million, indicating better financial management.

In conclusion, Jushi Holdings Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a balanced narrative of growth and challenges. While the company has made strides in revenue and operational improvements, it continues to face financial challenges and regulatory hurdles. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Jushi navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

