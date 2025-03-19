Jushi Holdings Expands Ohio Presence with New Dispensary Opening

Jushi Holdings ( (TSE:JUSH) ) has issued an update.

Jushi Holdings Inc. has announced the opening of its new Beyond Hello™ Warren dispensary in Ohio, marking its fourth location in the state. This expansion is part of Jushi’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Ohio’s growing cannabis market, especially following the recent legalization of adult-use cannabis. The new dispensary, located in Warren’s commercial district, will offer a wide range of cannabis products to both medical patients and adult-use customers, supported by a knowledgeable team. This move not only enhances Jushi’s retail footprint but also allows the company to showcase its premium products and reinforce its commitment to growth and innovation in the cannabis industry.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets. The company aims to maximize shareholder value by delivering high-quality products across the cannabis ecosystem through acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications.

