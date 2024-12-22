Jupiter Mines Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited announced a change in director Brad Rogers’ interest, with 536,442 rights converted into the same number of fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment, approved at the company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting, increases Rogers’ total holdings to 1,536,442 shares, aligning with the company’s incentive strategy.

