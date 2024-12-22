Jupiter Mines Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited has announced the issuance of 536,442 new ordinary fully paid securities, enhancing its market presence on the ASX. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on fresh opportunities in the mining sector. The new securities are set to be quoted starting December 23, 2024.

