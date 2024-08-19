Jupiter Energy Director’s Stake Increases

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited has announced that Director Geoff Gander’s holdings in the company have increased due to the issue of 1,000,000 Remuneration Share Rights, priced at $0.03 each, as part of his accrued director fees from January to June 2024. This change, approved by shareholders in a previous meeting, does not affect his existing ordinary shares, maintaining his direct interest in the company.

