Jupiter Energy Director’s Stake Increases

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

In a recent update, Jupiter Energy Limited has disclosed a change in the interest of Director Keith Martens, who acquired 833,333 remuneration share rights at a deemed issue price of $0.03, in lieu of accrued director fees for the first half of 2024. This adjustment has been approved by shareholders and reflects Martens’ increased stake in the company, with his indirect holdings now totaling over 3.3 million ordinary shares.

