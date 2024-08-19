Jupiter Energy Director Bolsters Share Holdings

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

In a recent update, Jupiter Energy Limited has announced that Director Alexey Kruzhkov has increased his direct holdings in the company. On August 15, 2024, Kruzhkov acquired an additional 1 million Remuneration Share Rights at a deemed issue price of $0.03, taking his total securities to 15,482,100. The share rights were issued as part of his remuneration for director fees accrued in the first half of the year, following shareholder approval.

