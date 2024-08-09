Jumia’s Strategic Sale Attracts Pernod Ricard Investment

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has released an update.

Jumia Technologies AG has announced an ‘at the market’ offering sale of over 20 million ADSs, with RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC acting as agents. Pernod Ricard SA, a shareholder since 2019, has purchased approximately 1.27 million shares in this offering. The move signifies continuing strategic partnership and investor confidence in Jumia’s business model.

For further insights into JMIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.