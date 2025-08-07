Jumia Technologies Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Increased Revenue and Reduced Losses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Jumia Technologies AG ( (JMIA) ).

On August 7, 2025, Jumia Technologies AG announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, highlighting a 25% increase in revenue to $45.6 million compared to the previous year. The company reported a significant reduction in cash burn and operating losses, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and strong consumer demand, particularly in Nigeria. Jumia’s strategic focus on profitability is evident as it raises its full-year guidance for 2025, aiming for breakeven by the end of 2026 and full-year profitability by 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (JMIA) stock is a Buy with a $2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jumia Technologies AG stock, see the JMIA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on JMIA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JMIA is a Neutral.

Jumia’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including ongoing losses and cash flow issues. While technical indicators suggest positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. The earnings call highlights some strategic improvements but also underscores persistent market-specific difficulties, particularly in Egypt. The path to profitability remains uncertain, influencing the overall cautious outlook.

More about Jumia Technologies AG

Jumia Technologies AG is a leading e-commerce platform operating primarily in Africa, offering a wide range of products and services to consumers across the continent. The company focuses on providing a robust online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers, enhancing consumer access to diverse goods and promoting cross-border commerce.

Average Trading Volume: 3,483,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $596.4M

