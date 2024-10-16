Jumia Shifts Focus to High-Growth Markets

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has released an update.

Jumia Technologies AG has announced plans to cease operations in South Africa and Tunisia by the end of 2024, in a strategic move to focus on markets with stronger growth potential. These markets accounted for a small portion of Jumia’s total orders and gross merchandise value, and the closure is intended to enhance overall operational efficiency. This decision aligns with Jumia’s strategy to optimize resources and drive profitability in its more promising markets.

